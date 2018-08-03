The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 3, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined (again) by Jeff Katz.

For a podcast-record fourth time, the now-former mayor of Cooperstown talks to the boys about Curt Schilling for some reason, politely listens to Shawn blabber on and on about his summer concerts, tells the story of how he ended up officiating Brian Kenny’s daughter’s wedding(!), coins the term “Tony Danza Tribute Hat” and shares his all-time favorite broadcast team.

Oh…Jeff also gives his annual re-cap of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Long Road to MLB Network

How to view ‘The Wizard of Oz’ with ‘Dark Side of the Moon’

NEW POST!! If you think @SplitSeason1981 spent induction weekend relaxing and putting aside his card collection, well you don't know @SplitSeason1981. https://t.co/LlxXbOGwS1 — SABR Baseball Cards (@SABRbbcards) August 2, 2018

JEFF’S BOOK:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.