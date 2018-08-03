MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Aug 3/18

Jul 28, 2018; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Katlyn Chookagian (blue gloves) defeats Alexis Davis (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5
2 16 4 Katlyn Chookagian 56
3 2 1 Nicco Montano 55
4 9 15 Montana De La Rosa 52.5
5 3 16 Paige VanZant 51
6 4 Gillian Robertson 47.5
7 5 Joanne Calderwood 38
8 6 7 Alexis Davis 31
9 7 9 Jessica Eye 30
10 8 12 Ashlee Evans-Smith 28.5
11 9 6 Liz Carmouche 26.5
12 21 5 Roxanne Modafferi 25
13 12 14 Mara Romero Borella 22.5
13 11 Rachael Ostovich 22.5
13 12 Shana Dobson 22.5
16 14 11 Jessica Rose-Clark 22
16 15 8 Lauren Murphy 22
18 17 Ji Yeon Kim 14
19 17 Lauren Mueller 10
19 17 3 Sijara Eubanks 10
21 20 13 Andrea Lee 5
22 21 10 Barb Honchak 0
22 NR Jennifer Maia 0
22 21 Kalindra Faria 0
22 21 Melinda Fabian 0
22 21 Molly McCann 0
22 21 Priscila Cachoeira 0
22 21 Veronica Macedo 0

 

 

