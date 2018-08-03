Watch: Alex Cora gets thrown out of game after Luis Severino nearly drilled Mookie Betts

There’s never any love lost when the Yankees and Red Sox square off on the baseball diamond, and Friday’s game was no different.

Thursday’s game brought a 15-7 demolishing, with Steve Pearce crushing three home runs, and Friday’s divisional showdown featured Alex Cora getting ejected from a game for the first time as a manager.

Cora was not happy when Luis Severino buzzed a fastball in on Mookie Betts — nearly drilling him. Cora went out to give the umpires a piece of his mind, and he ended up getting ejected for his outburst.

Ump wanted none of Alex Cora pic.twitter.com/Yzu2gFAruH — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) August 3, 2018

We can’t wait to see what happens in Saturday’s game.