Watch: Johnny Manziel frustratingly bangs head on tablet during CFL debut

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel made his CFL debut for the Montreal Alouettes in Friday night’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and it did not go well for him at all.

Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half alone, and he completed only nine of 16 passes he attempted, for 90 yards. As a result, his team trailed, 38-3, heading into halftime.

His awful performance appeared to weigh on him as well, as Manziel was seen banging his head on a tablet while seated on the bench after throwing his second interception of the game.

Johnny Football's night so far: 1- for-3

-5 passing yards

2 INT

It’s hard to imagine Manziel turning in a worse performance than he did in the game. We’ll see if he can rebound in his next game — assuming he remains as the team’s starter.