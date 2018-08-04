8/4/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

A step up in competition hasn’t been kind for the New York Mets (44-63), who have looked overmatched for the previous four days. The Mets dropped their fourth straight game last night, losing 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves (59-47) despite another brilliant pitching performance from Jacob deGrom. The Braves have won the first two games of this four game set and will look to hand the Mets their fifth straight defeat tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (5-6, 4.11 ERA) to the mound this evening. Wheeler recorded his third consecutive win on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves will counter with right hander Kevin Gausman (5-8, 4.43 ERA), who they acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. Gausman won his final start as an Oriole last Saturday, allowing two runs in seven innings to beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier 2B Jeff McNeil CF Austin Jackson SS Amed Rosario C Kevin Plawecki SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: