8/4/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

A step up in competition hasn’t been kind for the New York Mets (44-63), who have looked overmatched for the previous four days. The Mets dropped their fourth straight game last night, losing 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves (59-47) despite another brilliant pitching performance from Jacob deGrom. The Braves have won the first two games of this four game set and will look to hand the Mets their fifth straight defeat tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (5-6, 4.11 ERA) to the mound this evening. Wheeler recorded his third consecutive win on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves will counter with right hander Kevin Gausman (5-8, 4.43 ERA), who they acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. Gausman won his final start as an Oriole last Saturday, allowing two runs in seven innings to beat the Tampa Bay Rays.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Austin Jackson
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler has faced the Braves once this season, giving up six runs in 5.2 innings to lose to them at SunTrust Park back on June 12th.
- Gausman is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Mets, both of which came during the 2015 season.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game, Wilmer Flores and Jeff McNeil are back in the Mets’ lineup. Flores will bat second and play first base while McNeil will bat fifth and start at second base.
- Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Freddie Freeman has ridiculous numbers against another Mets’ starting pitcher. Freeman is 8 for 16 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI’s and 10 walks in his career against Wheeler.
