UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Results

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2
Aug 4, 2018 
Staples Center
Los Angeles, California

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweight Championship:
T.J. Dillashaw – champion  (16-3, #1 ranked bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt (11-1,  #2 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweight Championship:
Demetrious Johnson – champion  (27-2-1, #1 ranked flyweight)
Henry Cejudo (12-2, #3 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson  (25-8,  #27 ranked featherweight)
Renato Moicano  (12-1-1, #24 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Polyana Viana (10-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)
JJ Aldrich  (6-2, #21 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Thiago Santos  (17-5, #12 ranked middleweight)
Kevin Holland  (13-3)

Prelims (FX/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Pedro Munhoz  (15-3, 1 NC,  #8 ranked bantamweight)
Brett Johns  (15-1, #34 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon  (10-1, #39 ranked bantamweight)
Montel Jackson  (6-0)

Featherweights:
Matt Sayles  (6-1)
Sheymon Moraes  (9-1, #56 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Alex Perez  (20-4, #18 ranked flyweight)
Jose Torres  (8-0, #19 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricardo Ramos  (11-1, #31 ranked bantamweight)
Kyung Ho Kang  (13-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Danielle Taylor  (9-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)
Weili Zhang  (16-1)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera   (10-5-1, #30 ranked bantamweight)
Wuliji Buren  (10-5, #56 ranked bantamweight)

