UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2
Aug 4, 2018
Staples Center
Los Angeles, California
UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 Results
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweight Championship:
T.J. Dillashaw – champion (16-3, #1 ranked bantamweight)
Cody Garbrandt (11-1, #2 ranked bantamweight)
Flyweight Championship:
Demetrious Johnson – champion (27-2-1, #1 ranked flyweight)
Henry Cejudo (12-2, #3 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Cub Swanson (25-8, #27 ranked featherweight)
Renato Moicano (12-1-1, #24 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Polyana Viana (10-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)
JJ Aldrich (6-2, #21 ranked women’s strawweight)
Middleweights:
Thiago Santos (17-5, #12 ranked middleweight)
Kevin Holland (13-3)
Prelims (FX/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Pedro Munhoz (15-3, 1 NC, #8 ranked bantamweight)
Brett Johns (15-1, #34 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon (10-1, #39 ranked bantamweight)
Montel Jackson (6-0)
Featherweights:
Matt Sayles (6-1)
Sheymon Moraes (9-1, #56 ranked featherweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Alex Perez (20-4, #18 ranked flyweight)
Jose Torres (8-0, #19 ranked flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Ricardo Ramos (11-1, #31 ranked bantamweight)
Kyung Ho Kang (13-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Danielle Taylor (9-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)
Weili Zhang (16-1)
Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera (10-5-1, #30 ranked bantamweight)
Wuliji Buren (10-5, #56 ranked bantamweight)
Comments