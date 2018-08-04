Aleister Black Potentially Out Of 'NXT Takeover: Brooklyn' Main Event

Injuries are a reality in professional wrestling. This is especially true in WWE, thanks not only to high impact matches but also to the road schedule, which is physically demanding for every Superstar.

One of those Superstars is now on the shelf and may miss a huge upcoming event. Dave Meltzer via WrestleVotes is reporting that Aleister Black could potentially not be on hand for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn on August 18.

Per Meltz, Aleister Black had surgery this week for an injury sustained at an NXT live event. His status for TakeOver is still TBD. Assuming he can’t work, and having Ciampa vs Gargano one on one is not an option, what would you guys do? Let’s hear it. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 3, 2018

The former NXT champion recently had surgery and that could take him out of the main event. Black was believed to be on his way to an NXT Championship match involving Johnny Gargano and the new titleholder, Tommaso Ciampa.

Tommaso became the champ on a recent episode of NXT thanks in large part to Gargano’s unintentional help. This caused Black to deliver the Black Mass to Gargano on the August 1 program. The table was perfectly set for a major showdown for all three men but now that match is in serious doubt.

Gargano and Ciampa have been feuding for several months and that feud has seen both men physically and mentally drained. Their story is an extremely personal one and has arguably become the most intense rivalry in the entire company.

Black does seem to be caught in the crossfire on this one, because of the bad blood between the two men presently keeping him from the NXT Championship. Black had a good run with the title but many fans felt he had perhaps lost his edge since winning the strap.

WWE has yet to announce the NXT title match for Takeover. Though it has not been confirmed by the company, the fact is that Black may indeed not be available. If that’s true, then fans will revisit the Gargano versus Ciampa feud much sooner than expected.