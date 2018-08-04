Brian Dawkins crawls onto stage, then delivers Hall of Fame induction speech (Video)

One of the greatest safeties to ever play the game of football, Brian Dawkins, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dawkins, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2005 — against the Patriots, ironically — was one of the team’s main leaders from the turn of the century and on, up until the time he departed for the Broncos. He spent the majority of his career — from 1996-2008 — with the Eagles, and then played his final three seasons for the Broncos.

He’s known for being a great trash talker, and an even better hitter, so the way he began his HOF induction speech was fitting. Dawkins crawled onto the stage, then popped right up and began talking. Check it out below.

Awesome.