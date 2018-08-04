Brian Urlacher tears up, gets emotional delivering HOF induction speech (Video)

Two of the best linebackers to ever play the game of football, Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis, were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.

And, sure enough, both former players gave extremely powerful, moving speeches, which you can check out on YouTube, in case you missed them.

At one point during Urlacher’s speech, he was brought to tears, and got quite emotional, understandably. It happened when he mentioned how much his stepfather meant to him, and it was clear that both men have so much love for one another.

That exchange is part of what makes sports great.