Falcons put Calvin Ridley in trash bag for rookie initiation (Video)

The Falcons recently took out the trash during training camp, so to speak.

To properly welcome rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the league, the Falcons players needed to take care of the old baggage that came along with him first. So, while hanging out in the locker room, they casually put Ridley in a trash bag, which ended up enveloping his whole body.

The Falcons really tried to throw Calvin Ridley away 😂

Ridley emerged from his trash-bag cocoon ready to take the league by storm. Now when he runs circles around his counterparts, and gives opposing defenses fits on vertical routes with his blazing speed, we’ll know why.