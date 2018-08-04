Fight breaks out at Dallas Cowboys training camp involving Travis Frederick, Antwaun Woods

Part of what makes NFL training camps around the league great is the intensity that goes on during practices.

It’s one of the few times during the entire season when a team’s offense and defense is really able to go at it, without consequences, and it’s actually encouraged by the coaching staff. Most teams actually thrive off the energy involved in skirmishes between teammates, rather than shunning it.

The Cowboys had a fight break out at their most recent practice on Saturday, after Travis Frederick was shoved by Antwaun Woods. That resulted in this happening.

#Cowboys FIGHT:

Travis Frederick and Antwaun Woods tangle and we’ve got some fisticuffs.

👀👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/oCz3fPzGaG — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 5, 2018

Frederick vs Woods, in a steel cage match — who ya got?