Johnny Manziel throws four interceptions in awful CFL debut (Video)

The Montreal Alouettes recently acquired Johnny Manziel in a trade, and after what happened during Friday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, they’re probably wishing they didn’t right about now.

Manziel was downright abysmal in the game, as he threw four interceptions in the first half alone. Even with his team trailing, 41-3, he still couldn’t even lead them down the field in garbage time to pad his stats. When it was all said and done, he completed 11 of 20 passes, for 104 yards, with a 0:4 TD:INT ratio.

And given that we’re more of a “show, don’t tell” website, here are all four of Manziel’s interceptions — in all their glory.

It started on his first-ever CFL pass, which clearly did not go well.

Johnny Manziel's first pass in the CFL doesn't go so well: pic.twitter.com/JMwbZzNse9 — Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 3, 2018

And it was all downhill from there.

Johnny Manziel escapes a sack, but ends up throwing it away for his second interception of the game. #CFLGameDay #FNF pic.twitter.com/lTVmkeMT79 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2018

Johnny Manziel throws his 3rd INT of the game… He made the tackle tho LOL pic.twitter.com/u9O02cUowX — Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) August 4, 2018

Welp, that didn’t go well.