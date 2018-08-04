MMA Manifesto

Khabib Nurmagomedov a Healthy Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

Apr 7, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Khabib Nurmagoedov (Red gloves) reads to fight against Al Laquinta (Blue Gloves) during UFC 223 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

In what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in UFC history”, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a healthy betting favorite over former champion Conor McGregor.

The long-rumored, long-hoped-for match was officially announced yesterday for UFC 229 on October 6th, and the champ opened as a -165 favorite.  That number has since moved to -148, meaning the Russian is expected to win this fight about 60% of the time.

However, with McGregor being so widely-known and loved, you have to expect lots of casuals plopping money down on him, so the line is bound to move closer as the fight draws near.

 


Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov odds - BestFightOdds

 

