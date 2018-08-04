Khabib Nurmagomedov a Healthy Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

In what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in UFC history”, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a healthy betting favorite over former champion Conor McGregor.

The long-rumored, long-hoped-for match was officially announced yesterday for UFC 229 on October 6th, and the champ opened as a -165 favorite. That number has since moved to -148, meaning the Russian is expected to win this fight about 60% of the time.

However, with McGregor being so widely-known and loved, you have to expect lots of casuals plopping money down on him, so the line is bound to move closer as the fight draws near.





