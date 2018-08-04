Look: Ray Lewis' Hall of Fame statue looks nothing like him

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, arguably one of the best to ever play the position, was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and Saturday marked the time for him to share his thoughts about it.

Lewis captivated the audience, as well as viewers that tuned in, with an extremely powerful and moving speech. You can watch a few of the highlights below.

It was a speech that mirrored those that Lewis had given before, during and after games during his career in the league, so it wasn’t surprising that he crushed it. What was a bit shocking, though, was his HOF bust — which looks nothing like him.

Ray Lewis’ bronze bust looks like the sketch drawing on Law & Order when they’re looking for a generic black male #PFHOF2018 pic.twitter.com/Okhdfbz8NA — Allen Stiles (@AStilez) August 5, 2018

Ray Lewis apparently got Santonio Holmes’ bust at the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/WfdeVhLQ6g — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) August 5, 2018

At least it’s not as bad as the awful bust that was made to resemble Cristiano Ronaldo, and, for awhile, was displayed in Madeira Airport.