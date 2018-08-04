Matt Hardy Hints At Possible Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Matt Hardy is one of the most entertaining pro wrestlers working in the business today. His Woken character was a welcome return to his former glory, which saw him rise to the very top of the independent wrestling scene.

But even as many fans marvel at his ability to fully embrace his bizarre imagination, others feel the Woken gimmick has fallen a bit flat. It hasn’t affected Hardy’s overall popularity or ability of course as he does continue to do good work in WWE. But what if that work is coming to an end?

Hardy has recently taken to both Twitter and Instagram, posting some very curious content that suggests he may be done with pro wrestling. His Facebook page, which is usually reserved for his real life outside of WWE, has been silent since June 13. Even his wife, Reby Sky, has followed suit on Twitter.

So is Hardy really done with the business or is all of this just a work? It’s a logical question to ask, mostly because many pro wrestlers tend to keep their storylines alive on social media.

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme.. To the Mattitude Followers.. To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005.. To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling.. To the #WOKEN Warriors.. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/YkEILcoZh8 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2018

Matt has been no exception to this, so for his accounts to suddenly take such a mysterious tone means that something could be in the works behind the scenes. He and Bray Wyatt have indeed cooled off as a team recently, having lost the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships to The B-Team of Cutis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Hardy and Wyatt, also known as The Deleters of Worlds, were indeed red hot when they joined forces at WrestleMania 34. The duo has worked together since then, combining their otherworldly personas for one common cause.

They have indeed been fun to watch over the past several months. But to many fans, Hardy’s Woken persona just cannot compare to his Broken persona from Impact Wrestling and that notion doesn’t seem to be going away.

The Floor Seat reached out to Matt Hardy regarding the situation but he has yet to respond. WWE has not posted anything public on this ever developing story.