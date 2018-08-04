Terrell Owens reveals why he skipped Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens turned a lot of heads in how he handled his Hall of Fame induction process.

Owens made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of how he wasn’t voted into the HOF during the first two years he was eligible, and it was unclear if he would actually ever end up making it in. If he wasn’t voted in this year, his chances would decline big-time.

But he was, indeed, voted into the Hall of Fame, and all was right with the NFL world — except for in Owens’ mind, that is. He skipped the HOF ceremony that was held before Thursday’s Bears-Ravens game, and he shared exactly why that was on Saturday.

.@terrellowens skipped the Hall of Fame ceremony so others “will not have to go through what [he] and others have gone through.” pic.twitter.com/BQfaGogrBW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2018

T.O. is always in his feelings, it seems.