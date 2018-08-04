Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Saturday, August 4
Australian Rules Football
Round 20
Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 2:30 a.m.
Basketball
NBA Africa Game, Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, South Africa
World vs. Africa — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY
Light Heavyweights
Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo — FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Welterweights
Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
World Championship Boxing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ
Light Heavyweights
Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez — HBO, 10 p.m.
CFL
Week 8
BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m.
CrossFit
2018 CrossFit Games — CBS, 1 p.m.
Dodgeball (No, not the movie, this is real)
2018 World Cup, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Semifinal — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.
Final — ESPNU, 6:25 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Saturday Nitro — FS1, 10 p.m.
Golf
Women’s British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon
3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Central, 1:45 p.m.
European Tour
Fiji International, Natadola Bay Golf Course, Natadola Beach, Fiji
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)
PGA Tour Champions
3M Champions, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Hockey
World Junior Summer Showcase, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada
Canada vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Finland vs. Sweden — NHL Network, 8 p.m./TSN2, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Fasig-Tipton Lure Stakes/Fasig-Tipton Waya Stakes — FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Hambletonian Stakes, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ
Race — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Whitney Stakes/Longines Test Stakes — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Liga MX
CF Monterrey vs. Queretaro — FS2, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
Prelims — FX, 8 p.m.
Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.
UFC Prefight Show — FX, 7 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Boston — FS1/YES/NESN, 4 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — WGN/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Cleveland — FS1, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/WCAU, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.
Interleague
Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Week 23
Atlanta vs. Toronto FC — ESPN/TSN4, 4 p.m.
Orlando vs. New England — WFTV/YouTube TV (Orlando only)/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. San Jose — KTXA/NBC Sports California Plus, 8 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Seattle — Fox Sports North Plus/KZJO/YouTube TV (Seattle only), 8 p.m.
NYC FC vs. Vancouver — YES/TSN2, 8 p.m.
Colorado vs. LA Galaxy — Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.
Houston vs. Sporting KC — KUBE/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Chicago — KMYU/ESPN+ (Chicago only), 10 p.m.
Portland vs. Philadelphia — KPDX/WPHL, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY
Practice — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Final Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Zippo 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY
Qualifying — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Race — NBC, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 11 a.m.
Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN, 7 p.m.
2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero – Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy
Internazionale Milano vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPN, 2 p.m.
FedEx Field, Landover, MD
Real Madrid vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
AC Milan vs. Barcelona — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s Semifinal #1/Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon
Men’s and Women’s Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series
Silicon Valley Classic, San José State University Tennis Center, San José State University, San José, CA
Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ATP Tour
Los Cabos Open, Delmar International School, Los Cabos, Mexico
Final — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Sunday, August 5
Australian Rules Football
Round 20
West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.
Golf
Women’s British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Final Round — NBC, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, noon
Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
100th PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Central, 1:45 p.m.
European Tour
Fiji International, Natadola Bay Golf Course, Natadola Beach, Fiji
Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)
PGA Tour Champions
3M Champions, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Alydar Stakes/Troy Handicap — FS2, 4 p.m.
Liga MX
Club Tijuana vs. Club Leon — FS1, 9 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Cleveland — TBS/Fox Sports West/STO, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports San Diego/WGN, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Interleague
Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.
Plays of the Month: July — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Week 23
New York Red Bulls vs. LAFC — FS1/TSN2, 6 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY
Race — NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.
Post Race Show — NBC, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NFL
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
Group B, Clos Gastel Stadium, Léhon, Dinan-Léhon, France
Mexico vs. Brazil — FS1/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.
Democratic Republic of Korea vs. England — FS2, 10:20 a.m.
Group A, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France
New Zealand vs. Netherlands — FS1, 10:20 a.m.
France vs. Ghana — FS2, 1:20 p.m.
NWSL
North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — NWSLSoccer.com, 6 p.m.
Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC — NWSLSoccer.com, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals — NWSLSoccer.com, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit — NWSLSoccer.com, 9 p.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
World Team Tennis
Finals, Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA
Springfield Lasers at Philadelphia Freedoms — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series
Silicon Valley Classic, San José State University Tennis Center, San José State University, San José, CA
Final — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Ultimate Disc
U.S. Open Championship, National Sports Center, Blaine, MN
Women’s Division Final — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA
Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
