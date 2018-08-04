Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, August 4

Australian Rules Football

Round 20

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 2:30 a.m.

Basketball

NBA Africa Game, Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, South Africa

World vs. Africa — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Light Heavyweights

Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Welterweights

Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

World Championship Boxing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Light Heavyweights

Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez — HBO, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CrossFit

2018 CrossFit Games — CBS, 1 p.m.

Dodgeball (No, not the movie, this is real)

2018 World Cup, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Semifinal — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Final — ESPNU, 6:25 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Saturday Nitro — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Central, 1:45 p.m.

European Tour

Fiji International, Natadola Bay Golf Course, Natadola Beach, Fiji

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

3M Champions, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

World Junior Summer Showcase, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

Canada vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Finland vs. Sweden — NHL Network, 8 p.m./TSN2, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fasig-Tipton Lure Stakes/Fasig-Tipton Waya Stakes — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Hambletonian Stakes, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ

Race — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Whitney Stakes/Longines Test Stakes — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Liga MX

CF Monterrey vs. Queretaro — FS2, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Prelims — FX, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FX, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — FS1/YES/NESN, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — WGN/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — FS1, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/WCAU, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 23

Atlanta vs. Toronto FC — ESPN/TSN4, 4 p.m.

Orlando vs. New England — WFTV/YouTube TV (Orlando only)/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose — KTXA/NBC Sports California Plus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Seattle — Fox Sports North Plus/KZJO/YouTube TV (Seattle only), 8 p.m.

NYC FC vs. Vancouver — YES/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. LA Galaxy — Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

Houston vs. Sporting KC — KUBE/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Chicago — KMYU/ESPN+ (Chicago only), 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Philadelphia — KPDX/WPHL, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Practice — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Zippo 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Qualifying — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup

Stadio Ettore Giardiniero – Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy

Internazionale Milano vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPN, 2 p.m.

FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Real Madrid vs. Juventus — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

AC Milan vs. Barcelona — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Semifinal #1/Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Silicon Valley Classic, San José State University Tennis Center, San José State University, San José, CA

Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Delmar International School, Los Cabos, Mexico

Final — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Australian Rules Football

Round 20

West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

100th PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Central, 1:45 p.m.

European Tour

Fiji International, Natadola Bay Golf Course, Natadola Beach, Fiji

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

3M Champions, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alydar Stakes/Troy Handicap — FS2, 4 p.m.

Liga MX

Club Tijuana vs. Club Leon — FS1, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — TBS/Fox Sports West/STO, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports San Diego/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Month: July — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 23

New York Red Bulls vs. LAFC — FS1/TSN2, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group B, Clos Gastel Stadium, Léhon, Dinan-Léhon, France

Mexico vs. Brazil — FS1/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Democratic Republic of Korea vs. England — FS2, 10:20 a.m.

Group A, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France

New Zealand vs. Netherlands — FS1, 10:20 a.m.

France vs. Ghana — FS2, 1:20 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — NWSLSoccer.com, 6 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC — NWSLSoccer.com, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals — NWSLSoccer.com, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit — NWSLSoccer.com, 9 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

World Team Tennis

Finals, Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Springfield Lasers at Philadelphia Freedoms — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Silicon Valley Classic, San José State University Tennis Center, San José State University, San José, CA

Final — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Ultimate Disc

U.S. Open Championship, National Sports Center, Blaine, MN

Women’s Division Final — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 7 p.m.