Your Daily Cartoon: Buckeyes punched in mouth amid Urban Meyer investigation

The state of the Ohio State football program is currently in jeopardy, with head coach Urban Meyer facing allegations about him being aware of the domestic violence by former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

There’s a lot of uncertainty for the team, given that they’re currently four weeks away from their opening game against Oregon State, and they don’t know which head coach will be leading the Buckeyes. There are even some rumors suggesting that Bob Stoops could replace Meyer, should he be fired.

Meyer is currently on administrative leave, so it’s unclear what his future will bring. But we do know that the OSU football program currently feels a bit like this.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]