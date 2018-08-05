Henry Cejudo Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 13: Henry Cejudo leaves the octagon after defeating Dustin Kimura (not pictured) during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – W (Kimura) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Cariaso) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Camus) – $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – W (Formiga) – $43,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Johnson) – $90,000 ($60,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – L (Benavidez) – $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – W (Reis) – $135,000 ($50,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Pettis) – $95,000 ($55,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Johnson) – $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Total Career Earnings: $700,500

 

