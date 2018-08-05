Lakers back LeBron James in response to Donald Trump's tweet

LeBron James was part a huge step forward in his hometown of Akron, Ohio by officially opened up the I Promise School that has earned much praise from many around the league and community for this generous off-the-court work to help the youth.

However, James was recently the target of a tweet sent out from president Donald Trump that derided him for his interview with CNN’s Don Lemon that questioned his intelligence. It didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Lakers to come out in full support of the 33-year-old backing him as CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss released a statement on behalf of the team.

“We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family. He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all.”

Beyond his illustrious NBA career that has seen him reach great heights, he has also been highly involved with his charity work through the LeBron James Foundation that he has created years ago. The decision to put forth a school that offers much more than just 240 underprivileged third and fourth graders with an education is quite an honorable and praiseworthy act.

The I Promise school also offers the children who attend the school free uniforms, a free bike and helmet, free transportation within two miles of the school, free breakfast, lunch, and snack. Among other things, the children that graduates will get free tuition to attend the University of Akron. It is a move that truly shows that he’s truly involved in the community and the well being of those don’t have the opportunity to succeed.

There is plenty of reason for support from the Lakers and his peers around the league regarding his actions off the court through his foundation.