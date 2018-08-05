Look: Randy Moss pays tribute to other Hall of Fame greats with awesome tie

Randy Moss was known for having one of the largest catch radiuses of any receiver to ever play in the NFL, which is why he was so dominant in the red zone, and hauling in jump balls.

As such, he finished second in receiving touchdowns (156), just behind the GOAT, Jerry Rice.

That’s a big reason why he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, joining Rice, among others. Moss gave his induction speech on Saturday, and did so wearing a tie which listed other HOF greats on it.

Randy Moss' tie he wore tonight pic.twitter.com/RreQNkkNmZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2018

We don’t imagine it will be up for bid on eBay anytime soon.