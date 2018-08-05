Marquette King threatens reporter, has to be separated by Broncos staffers

Marquette King, who was released by the Raiders in the days leading up to free agency, due to character issues, isn’t really off to a great start in his new home, with the Broncos.

King may have a powerful leg, but new head coach Jon Gruden didn’t appear to be a big fan of his attitude, so he was shipped out of the Bay Area. The Broncos took a flier on him, and King has already been getting into it with the Denver media, in training camp. He apparently got testy on a radio interview with Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye, then followed that up by threatening Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan, telling the reporter to “keep my name out your mouth.”

My buddy just sent me this pic of Broncos PR trying their best to keep Marquette King away from @dmac1043. Shame. pic.twitter.com/U2JqI2pkIo — Zach Bye (@byesline) August 5, 2018

To be interviewed then simply don’t do it. If you DO decide to do an interview have a clue who you are talking to. Why don’t you ask DT about Stokely as you apparently have no idea who anybody is. Best of luck punting the ball in Denver. Somehow our show will survive without you — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 5, 2018

Yikes, that’s not really a good way to start over in a new environment. Making enemies in the media isn’t a very smart idea.