The Game, Drew League teammate get in fight during game (Video)

NBA fans on the West Coast are well aware of the energy and passion that takes place on the court in Drew League games, with the pro-am league having featured some heated moments over the years.

The Drew League is known to attract current NBA players, as well as other celebrities in the Los Angeles area, to play in games. And on Sunday, we saw one particular rapper get into a heated altercation with his own teammate.

It happened in a game between Redemption and Birdie’s Revenge, with rap mogul The Game punching teammate Jarion Henry while one of their opponents was preparing to shoot a free throw.

Rapper The Game smacked his own teammate (Jarion Henry) at the Drew League today! (Via @Terelle) pic.twitter.com/oGFaHJBRjL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 6, 2018

Another angle of The Game fighting his own teammate at the Drew! (Via @jamalcristopher) pic.twitter.com/iRP4iImss0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 6, 2018

It’s unclear what prompted the fight, especially being that the two are teammates. The good news is that it never escalated into a brawl, and no one appeared to be seriously injured as a result of the incident, which could have ended up happening.