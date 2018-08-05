UFC 227 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Only a partial list now, released by MMA Fighting. Once the California State Athletic Commission gets back to me with the complete list I’ll update.

Attendance: 17,794

Gate: $2,850,000

Demetrious Johnson: $470,000 ($380,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Dillashaw: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt: $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Henry Cejudo: $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $110,000 ($90,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)