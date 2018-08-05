Watch: Carlos Gomez delivers hilarious flop of the year candidate

Carlos Gomez got drilled in the back by a pitch during Saturday’s game, and he wanted everyone to know about it.

Gomez took the pitch in the back, and that’s about the time when most players would just casually shake it off and then trot to first base.

Not Gomez, though.

Instead, he elected to literally fall down, in what was one of the funniest flop attempts we’ve seen in baseball for awhile.

Gomez did end up staying in the game, so it probably hurt, but couldn’t have been all that serious. Still, anyone who’s taken one in the back knows that it can sting for awhile, and will likely leave a mark.