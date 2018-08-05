Watch: Kyle Kuzma throws down between-the-legs dunk, Lonzo Ball loved it

This is the time of year when most NBA players are either on vacation, relaxing or showing up to youth basketball camps to train the future generation.
In the case of Kyle Kuzma, it was hitting up the Jamaal Franklin Skills Academy in Phelan, California, and turning heads of those in attendance on one particular personal highlight show, by putting the ball between his legs, then proceeding to slam it home, for a pretty sick dunk.
Teammate Lonzo Ball sure seemed to be a fan of it, and, in doing so, he praised Kuz’s dunking ability as well.
We’re excited to see more of this in Kuz’s sophomore campaign, now playing alongside LeBron James.
