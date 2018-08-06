8/6/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The New York Mets (45-64) had a dismal weekend, dropping three out of four against the Atlanta Braves. To make matters worse, the Mets actually had a chance to secure a series split yesterday, but instead blew a 3-0 lead and lost in extra innings. The Mets will look to bounce back today as they welcome one of the National League’s worst teams, the Cincinnati Reds (49-63) to town to kick off a three game series. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (6-2, 2.98 ERA) to the mound this evening. Syndergaard was good in his return from the disabled list last Wednesday, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Washington Nationals, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets couldn’t score enough runs for him. The Reds will counter with veteran right hander Homer Bailey (1-8, 5.87 ERA). Bailey was stellar in his last outing, giving up two runs in eight innings against the Detroit Tigers last Tuesday, but was handed a tough luck loss when the Reds only scored once.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier RF Brandon Nimmo CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: