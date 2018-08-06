8/6/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The New York Mets (45-64) had a dismal weekend, dropping three out of four against the Atlanta Braves. To make matters worse, the Mets actually had a chance to secure a series split yesterday, but instead blew a 3-0 lead and lost in extra innings. The Mets will look to bounce back today as they welcome one of the National League’s worst teams, the Cincinnati Reds (49-63) to town to kick off a three game series. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (6-2, 2.98 ERA) to the mound this evening. Syndergaard was good in his return from the disabled list last Wednesday, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Washington Nationals, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets couldn’t score enough runs for him. The Reds will counter with veteran right hander Homer Bailey (1-8, 5.87 ERA). Bailey was stellar in his last outing, giving up two runs in eight innings against the Detroit Tigers last Tuesday, but was handed a tough luck loss when the Reds only scored once.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Reds won two out of three against the Mets in Cincinnati back in May.
- The Mets won three out of four against the Reds at Citi Field last September and have won 11 of 13 meetings with Cincinnati at home since the start of the 2014 season.
- Syndergaard is 3-0 with a 1.98 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.
- Bailey faced the Mets in Cincinnati back on May 7th, giving up six runs in four innings to take his fifth loss of the year.
- After sitting out yesterday, Brandon Nimmo and Todd Frazier are back in the Mets’ lineup. Nimmo will bat sixth and play right field while Frazier bats fifth and mans third base.
- Jose Bautista, who is mired in an 0 for 23 skid, will get the night off tonight. Austin Jackson will start in center field and bat seventh.
