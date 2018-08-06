Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson sign extensions with Eagles

Coming off the high of becoming Super Bowl LII champions, the Philadelphia Eagles signed contract extensions for two of their key pieces, executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson. Both are for four years, and run through 2022.

Roseman has been largely successful since taking over operations in 2015. Although there was a hiccup when former head coach Chip Kelly took over Roseman’s duties during his tenure, Roseman eventually bounced back following Kelly’s departure.

Roseman is most praised in Philly for his witty roster moves over the last few seasons, including pulling off a slew of trades to land quarterback Carson Wentz in the 2016 NFL Draft.

While Roseman has masterfully handled the front office, Pederson has done a superb job since becoming the Eagles’ head coach in 2016.

Following his first season where he led a young Eagles team to a 7-9 season, missing the playoffs, Pederson completed one of the biggest turnarounds the franchise has ever seen, coaching the Eagles to a 13-3 season, and bringing the Eagles their first ever Super Bowl title.

With all that both men have done already, owner Jeffrey Lurie hopes they will help continue the magic as the Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl glory.