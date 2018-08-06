Joel Edmundson calls the Blues a top-5 team

Joel Edmundson sounds pretty excited about the changes the St. Louis Blues made this summer. After signing a new one-year, $3 million contract in July, Edmundson spoke with NHL.com about the team’s moves this summer and his excitement for the new season.

Summarized, he thinks the Blues are now a top-5 team in the NHL.

“We think we’re top five in the NHL right now. We want to come into camp and from camp on we want to be one of the top teams in the League. We were middle of the pack last season, but with the team we have and the confidence we have, we’re excited to come to camp with a new team, new look. It’s going to be a good year. We’re excited and we’re looking forward to it.”

What do you think of Edmundson’s assessment?

It’s been easy to get excited this summer with the additions of Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Patrick Maroon. The new faces – as well as the removal of some of the old faces – has brought a new life and a new energy to the team’s forward group. At least, it has on paper.

It’s way too early to say the Blues, a team that finished outside of the playoffs last season, are now one of the league’s elite teams before any games are played. It’s great to be optimistic, but the Blues need to make sure they can back up these beliefs on the ice first.

For my money, and to borrow the state’s slogan, you’ve got to show me that this team has turned a new page. All of the additions – and the subtractions – should theoretically change things up in a positive way, but let’s see how it all comes together before making any top-5 claims.