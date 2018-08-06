John Cena Announces In-Ring Return To WWE, Promises To Unveil A New Finishing Move

WWE posted an interview with John Cena while training at the Jackie Chan International Training Centre. Cena commented on his criticism of having “five moves of doom,” and stated that he still has an advantage to those who do not know them yet.

Cena then discussed his various ways to hit the “Attitude Adjustment” finishing move, stating that he has “reworked [it] just about every way I can.” He added that he has done it off the second rope, two in succession, left-handed, and right-handed. The “batting average” for the AA has went from 100 percent to 50 percent and maybe less, Cena stated.

As a result, Cena revealed that he will be debuting a new move to pay homage to Chinese culture, and to respect the experience he’s had at the training center, and the move is “very powerful.”

Interestingly, Cena also gave a return date of the WWE event in Shanghai, China, which is the same day as the “All In” event occurring on September 1.

In 2018, Cena has spent most of his time in the world of Hollywood, landing movie roles and being featured on television shows. Cena did appear frequently on Raw for many weeks leading to WrestleMania 34, as he continuously called out The Undertaker for a match in New Orleans. Undertaker finally accepted the call at WrestleMania, and defeated Cena handily.

While Cena has not attempted to gain any retribution from the loss to Undertaker, he did manage to regain some momentum, as he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

In between this announcement and the actual September 1 event is the second biggest pay-per-view on WWE’s annual calendar, SummerSlam, which will occur at the Barclays Center on August 19. Still, Cena has yet to be confirmed for that event, although there are rumors floating around that a rematch against Undertaker could occur.