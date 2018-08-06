Las Vegas sportsbooks projecting Lakers to make playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers undergone a summer of much upheaval to the roster that has been anchored by the addition of All-Star forward LeBron James to lead the charge.

This has brought forth much optimism toward the Lakers future next season and beyond that with James leading the charge. In the most recent betting odds from Las Vegas, Los Angeles is currently projected to have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference with the over/under line at 48.5 wins.

Vegas set some over-unders on NBA season win totals Sunday. Oddsmakers have the Lakers pegged as a playoff team, with the Spurs out. https://t.co/Vvz6i8MURm pic.twitter.com/60ga2k2pIS — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2018

The Lakers have become one of the popular picks to see a significant rise up the standings for the 2018-19 season with this projected over/under line that would put them at least a 13-game improvement in the win column while being the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

Los Angeles has added several veterans to the mix that include bringing aboard Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley, and Rajon Rondo. This has added to their promising young group that features Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart.

However, the difficult task will come with seeing whether this blend of talent led by James can be enough to compete in the highly competitive Western Conference. These over/under lines would put the Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoffs after securing the third overall seed in the playoffs this past season.

Nonetheless, it is clear that there is a significant amount of buzz and excitement toward the Lakers after the big splash move of adding the four-time league MVP to the fray. This should all set the table for what should be an exciting 2018-19 season in Los Angeles.