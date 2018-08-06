LeBron James wants to play in NBA Africa Game next year

LeBron James is the greatest basketball player in the world right now, and, as such, he’s a global brand.

James and his camp excels at making sure he’s followed across the world, which obviously helps merchandise sales and things of that nature.

He’s also plugged into the community, and does a lot for his fellow African Americans. That’s probably why he’s expressed interest in playing in the NBA Africa Game next year.

“Both [NBA Africa managing director] Amadou [Gallo Fall] and I have spoken directly to LeBron James, and he has stated that he would very much like to come to Africa and be part of the game,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, according to Kwese ESPN’s Lindsay du Plessis. “I will say on his behalf that he has an extraordinarily complicated schedule, even in the offseason, and he is someone who, for the last eight years, has played in the NBA Finals.”

He continued:

“So his season has gone from September to late June, so he has a very short break. During those summers he also often plays for the national team, Olympic Games, things like that. I know it’s high on his list of priorities. I don’t want to put undue pressure on him, but I’m sure that at some point he will make the trip.”

The third annual NBA Africa Game was played on Saturday, so next year would be the fourth one, which James could potentially participate in.