Massive number of fans showed up to Eagles training camp

Eagles fans may still be celebrating their dramatic win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, but they still managed to come out in droves to support the team that delivered their first title win in franchise history.

Over 40,000 fans packed Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to show love for their squad, and the photos/videos really do a great job of illustrating exactly how many were in attendance. Nevermind a training camp practice — the Linc had more fans than some other small-market NFL teams draw, which you can see in these shots.

The fans are battling to see which section can do the loudest E-A-G-L-E-S chant. pic.twitter.com/hu8xTR8Vhg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 5, 2018

A sea of happy souls at Eagles practice. pic.twitter.com/pHGXZg4jmt — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 5, 2018

I’ve never seen the Linc as full for a practice as it is tonight. Would expect the numbers to exceed 30K. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kQN3S7HQK4 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 5, 2018

The Linc will also play host to the Steelers, when the Eagles open preseason play against them on Thursday night.