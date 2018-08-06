Pro Wrestling Event 'All In' To Be Aired on Pay-Per-View

The countdown to the ALL IN independent wrestling event promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks is on, and the event is less than one month away.

At least 10,000 fans will be in attendance at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illnois. It will be the first non-WWE or WCW event to sell that many tickets in the United States since 1993.

But since not every fan can’t be in attendance, the group has also secured several broadcast providers, which were announced Monday through a press release.

All major pay-per-view providers will carry the event, which features a one-hour event prior to the show. ALL IN: ZERO HOUR will air live on the WGN network at 6:00 p.m. ET. The show will feature matches and more action leading up to the big event.

In addition to being available on pay-per-view, you will also be able to catch the entire event through the digital streaming service FITE as well as Ring of Honor’s service, Honor Club.

There are plenty of ways for fans to be a part of what will be one of the biggest nights in professional wrestling this year.

In the main event, Rhodes will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Aldis has held the title since last December. Also on the card, Marty Scurll battles Kazuchika Okada and in a Six-Man tag, Rey Mysterio joins forces with Fenix and Bandido to face The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

Several other matches will take place including Christopher Daniels going one on one with the star of the show Arrow, Stephen Amell and 15 participants will take place in an Over Budget Battle Royale.

It will be very interesting to see just how successful this show will be and what that could mean toward the future of the industry.

The ALL IN event takes place on Saturday, September 1.