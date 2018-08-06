MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Aug 6/18

August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; JJ Aldrich lands a hit against Polyana Viana during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 338
2 2 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 226
3 3 3 Jessica Andrade 111
4 4 7 Carla Esparza 79
5 5 5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 63.5
6 6 10 Tatiana Suarez 63
7 7 4 Claudia Gadelha 59.5
8 8 8 Michelle Waterson 46
9 9 9 Felice Herrig 43.5
10 10 6 Tecia Torres 38
11 11 Poliana Botelho 34.5
12 12 Mackenzie Dern 29.5
13 13 Aleksandra Albu 27.5
14 14 Amanda Cooper 26
15 21 JJ Aldich 23
16 16 Maryna Moroz 22.5
16 15 Polyana Viana 22.5
18 17 12 Cortney Casey 21
19 18 14 Randa Markos 17
20 19 15 Angela Hill 16
21 21 Yan Xiaonan 14.5
22 23 11 Nina Ansaroff 13.5
23 23 Juliana Lima 9.5
24 26 Alex Chambers 8
25 25 Danielle Taylor 7.5
25 27 Justine Kish 7.5
27 NR Emily Whitmire 5
27 32 Jessica Aguilar 5
27 28 Nadia Kassem 5
27 NR Zhang Weili 5
31 29 Syuri Kondo 4.5
32 31 13 Alexa Grasso 4
32 29 Jamie Moyle 4
34 32 Ashley Yoder 0
34 32 Chan-Mi Jeon 0
34 32 Jodie Esquibel 0
34 32 Maia Stevenson 0

