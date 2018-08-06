Your Morning Dump... Where Vegas has more respect for the Celtics than ESPN

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

NBA seas wins Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

Unlike ESPN’s embarrassing 53.2 win projection, 57 is a reasonable number for the Celtics. Low, but reasonable. It’s also the 2nd highest in the league (behind Golden State).

I expect the Celtics to win at least 60 games next season.

Note that Sacramento’s 25.5 is the second lowest in the league (behind Atlanta) and exactly where we want them to land.

On Page 2, Joel Embiid takes a shot at… himself.

Laying out these bricks before the season starts so I don’t miss game tying shots in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Gqg9oksR72 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 5, 2018

Embiid is hateable because he plays for the 76ers, but I just love this kid’s personality.

Let’s relive the moment he references in the tweet. Game 5 vs Boston:

Joel Embiid can't score on crucial play…Damn. pic.twitter.com/qgKVLybZWP — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 10, 2018

And finally… an 80s style ode to Kyrie Irving.

Anyone who grew up in the 80s (raises hand) and knows this song will crack a smile. The rest of you will cringe.