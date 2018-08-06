Your Morning Dump... Where Vegas has more respect for the Celtics than ESPN

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
Unlike ESPN’s embarrassing 53.2 win projection, 57 is a reasonable number for the Celtics. Low, but reasonable. It’s also the 2nd highest in the league (behind Golden State).
I expect the Celtics to win at least 60 games next season.
Note that Sacramento’s 25.5 is the second lowest in the league (behind Atlanta) and exactly where we want them to land.
On Page 2, Joel Embiid takes a shot at… himself.
Embiid is hateable because he plays for the 76ers, but I just love this kid’s personality.
Let’s relive the moment he references in the tweet. Game 5 vs Boston:
And finally… an 80s style ode to Kyrie Irving.
Anyone who grew up in the 80s (raises hand) and knows this song will crack a smile. The rest of you will cringe.
