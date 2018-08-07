8/7/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The New York Mets (46-64) bounced back nicely last night by picking up a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds (49-64). Noah Syndergaard picked up his seventh win with a solid start while Jeff McNeil and Wilmer Flores had big nights at the plate for the Mets, who have owned the Reds of late. The Mets have won 20 of their last 25 meetings with Cincinnati and will look to keep that dominance going tonight. First pitch for the middle game of the series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (2-7, 8.23 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas wasn’t good in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday. The Reds will counter with young righty Sal Romano (6-9, 5.12 ERA). Romano also had a tough time in his last outing, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to lose to the Detroit Tigers last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier CF Brandon Nimmo RF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SP Jason Vargas

