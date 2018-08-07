8/7/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The New York Mets (46-64) bounced back nicely last night by picking up a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds (49-64). Noah Syndergaard picked up his seventh win with a solid start while Jeff McNeil and Wilmer Flores had big nights at the plate for the Mets, who have owned the Reds of late. The Mets have won 20 of their last 25 meetings with Cincinnati and will look to keep that dominance going tonight. First pitch for the middle game of the series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (2-7, 8.23 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas wasn’t good in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday. The Reds will counter with young righty Sal Romano (6-9, 5.12 ERA). Romano also had a tough time in his last outing, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to lose to the Detroit Tigers last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas faced the Reds in Cincinnati back on May 8th, giving up four runs in four innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
- Romano faced the Mets in Cincinnati on May 9th, giving up one run in six innings of work, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Reds won 2-1.
- After sitting out yesterday, Jose Bautista is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bautista will start in right field and bat seventh.
- Reds’ third baseman Eugenio Suarez has had notable small sample size success against Vargas, going 3 for 6 with a double and four RBI’s.
