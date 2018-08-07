Bobby Lashley Interested In An MMA Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley’s April 9 return to WWE was met with high expectations from fans. Lashley had a solid run in the business when he left Vince McMahon’s company in 2008 and he even began an MMA career during that time.

It’s because of that crossover success that many regard Lashley as the real deal. He came back to WWE with an air of legitimacy that he did not have when he left and he looks better than ever in the ring. But is it possible that both of his careers could collide at some point?

In a recent interview with Newshub, Lashley stated that he wants to face former UFC champion and current WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. Lashley noted the similarities between the two and noted that he didn’t care where the contest takes place.

“We were both WWE guys, then we went into fighting then we have both come back to WWE. It makes sense. [MMA] was something I suggested when I first came in. The problem is I am still currently contracted to Bellator and Brock is signed with the UFC. However if there was some sort of cross promotion fight we could do, with all three companies involved, then I would absolutely love to do it.”

The notion of UFC working together with WWE may have been a long shot five years ago. But considering Lesnar’s work in both companies, as well as Ronda Rousey’s current crossover, anything is possible.

Lashley echoed that sentiment and also pointed out just how satisfying their confrontation could be for the audience.

“So many people deserve that match,” Lashley told Newshub. I deserve it, Brock deserves it and the fans deserve it. To have the opportunity to hopefully face Brock with his MMA background, now that I have a similar background with 19 heavyweight fights under my belt. For the past 10-years I have got countless messages from people all around the world that are just dying to see myself and Brock, get inside a wrestling ring together, and create something memorable. I just think that is a match that needs to happen. It’s been written since I started my professional wrestling career. From the minute I stepped inside the ring people have compared me to Brock.”

As of right now, Lesnar’s next match will take place at WWE SummerSlam on August 19 against Roman Reigns. Many believe Brock will lose the Universal Championship to Reigns and then return to the UFC.

Anything can indeed happen after that but it’s unknown if WWE and UFC would ever be willing to cross-promote a major event together.