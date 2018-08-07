Dez Bryant indicates he wants to play for Cleveland Browns

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is running out of options, and he seems to be aware of that fact.

Bryant was initially offered a deal by the Baltimore Ravens, shortly after he was released by the Cowboys, but he turned it down quickly, possibly because he believed he would be receiving a number of other offers.

As it turns out, that didn’t happen. And right now, it appears that the only team that’s interested in his services is the Cleveland Browns. Now that he’s had some time to read what the market has been saying, it looks like Bryant is changing his tune a bit, and is open to joining the perennial losing franchise, judging by a recent comment he made on Instagram.

Look at the comment pic.twitter.com/ExkUhx3zs3 — cleveland 🔥 (@cleveland2477) August 7, 2018

ESPN’s Josina Anderson shared an interesting counterpoint, though, saying that the word around Browns HQ is that Bryant isn’t really committed to playing for them.

I hear you, but that's how some feel in the #Browns building. I also know there are folks who would be in favor of at least considering to add him in Cleveland, if engagement was substantial, but I'm told his name has not come up in a while. We'll see how things cont to unfold… https://t.co/DR9tiLXYvw — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 7, 2018

Bryant will likely latch on somewhere, possibly on a one-year deal. Where he lands is the big question.