Felix Hernandez taunts Adrian Beltre after striking him out (Video)

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez has delivered some priceless reactions on the mound over the years, and fans at Safeco Field were treated to a funny one during Tuesday’s game against the Rangers.

It happened when Hernandez fooled Adrian Beltre with a sick curveball, which the Rangers veteran hacked at, but wasn’t even close to connecting with. Hernandez had some fun with Beltre afterward, as he cracked up laughing, then pointed toward the dugout — motioning the Rangers infielder to go back and have a seat on the bench there.

Priceless reaction between #Rangers Adrian Beltre and #Mariners Felix Hernandez after Gelix strikes out Beltre pic.twitter.com/9hMgisp4bu — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 8, 2018

It’s important to note that Hernandez and Beltre are former teammates and friends, so it was all in good fun.