Greg Hardy pummels opponent in second career pro MMA fight (Video)

Former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy saw his NFL career come to a screeching halt before he was really ready to retire, due to his off-field issues. But his MMA career has been going pretty well so far, and in addition to that success, he’s been doing a pretty good job of staying out of the news.

Hardy fought in his second career pro MMA fight on Tuesday in Las Vegas, in Dana White’s Contender Series 16. He squared off against Tebaris Gordon, and he destroyed the poor guy — pummeling him and getting the fight stopped just 17 seconds in.

Hardy has yet to have one of his fights go past the first round, and he’s now 5-0 overall (2-0 since going pro).