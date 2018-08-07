Lakers, Warriors to square off in Christmas Day Showdown

There is a significant amount of buzz around the Los Angeles Lakers following the arrival of All-Star forward LeBron James in free agency.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, this has led to NBA scheduling a Christmas Day matchup against the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors next season.

A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron's Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2018

This game could have also featured James going back to Quicken Loans Arena to play the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Golden State Warriors are certainly the more enticing nationally televised option for the league. It puts some of the league’s best players in the contest against each other on one of the biggest days of the regular season.

The Lakers have become one of the most highly anticipated teams with James in the fold that could see them quickly become must-watch TV next season. What also helps is that Los Angeles is one of the most popular teams even despite their recent struggles missing the playoffs in each of the last five years.

There are many storylines that can arise from this game with the Lakers at that time of season should be figuring out the roster that may give them a clear picture of what type of team they possess. The Warriors are the barometer in the league given that they have reached each of the last four NBA Finals while winning three titles over that stretch.

Nonetheless, this should headline what should be an exciting slate of games to be played on Christmas Day this upcoming season.