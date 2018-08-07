Pelicans, Jahlil Okafor, discussing possible deal

After a dry offseason, Jahlil Okafor looks to be heading back towards the NBA.

Okafor experienced many bumps in the road in the past two seasons, landing him in Brooklyn where he did not have an impact. Although, it looks like one team has their eyes peeled for the former #3 overall pick. According to Scott Kushner of The Advocate, The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in adding Okafor to their bench.

Multiple sources have said the Pelicans are discussions with C Jahlil Okafor on a deal to bring him in for training camp. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) August 7, 2018

According to Kushner, the deal would be just a training camp deal to start with. When Okafor was traded to Brooklyn, immediate thoughts pointed to his resurgence due to Brooklyn’s lack of solid big men.

But, Okafor had trouble getting into shape — limiting his playing time to almost nothing in Brooklyn. If Okafor can notch a season deal with New Orleans, playing alongside big men like Julius Randle and Anthony Davis surely will put a pep in his step going forward.

In Okafor’s rookie season, he averaged 17.5 points, and 7.0 rebounds per game during the campaign.