Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Slip Slidin Away

Despite a rejuvenated clubhouse, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2018 postseason hopes are slowly drifting away.

If you need evidence of that, look no further than last night, when the club could only muster two hits in Coors Field. The team’s lineup could not provide any run support to Joe Musgrove, who sparkled with seven innings of four-hit, one earned run ball.

With the loss, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2018 postseason hopes are officially on life support. The club now stands 5.5 games behind the Wild Card. While that is not insurmountable, the amount of teams in front of the Pirates may be.

Those teams currently include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals and the aforementioned Rockies. While the names may flip flop in any combination of ways between now and the final bell, that is a total of four clubs that must start losing for the Pirates to have any shot.

The cliche “That’s why they play the games” is often heard when talking about upsets. In the Pirates’ case, after all the hoopla after the Keone Kela and Chris Archer acquisitions, the phrase can be used to remind everyone that the playoffs were not a foregone conclusion, even if the club made “the big splash.”

