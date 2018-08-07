Possible Spoiler On Asuka's Role At WWE 'SummerSlam'

After having an undefeated streak that was even congratulated by Bill Goldberg, Asuka has been one of the most poorly booked superstars in all of WWE this year. Perhaps her biggest pivot to the wrong direction was when her streak was ended by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, just for Charlotte to lose her title on SmackDown Live to Carmella.

After multiple times of failing to win the title against Carmella, Asuka now sees herself on the outside looking in. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Live, Asuka could be added into the SummerSlam triple threat match between Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte, making it a four-way match.

Per, WOL, Asuka is scheduled to face Carmella in a SmackDown Live Women’s Championship match on the upcoming episode. It is not confirmed whether this will be a televised or dark match yet.

On the previous episode of SmackDown Live, Charlotte defeated Carmella to become added to the match. At the end of the show, this caused an unpleasant reaction from Lynch, who was looking at the match from the flat screen backstage. This could lead to a possible break-up between the best friends, turning either Lynch or Charlotte heel.

However, there also have been rumors that a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship division could be on the horizon, so the company may want to keep Becky and Charlotte together as a team. Especially, since Becky has gone on the record saying that she has been lobbying for this to happen for quite some time.

The WOL added that Asuka could be included to the match to hide the weaknesses of Carmella, along with making it look more of a marquee match. In addition, since the Raw Women’s Championship match is a singles bout between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey, a multi-person match for SmackDown Live could happen.