Red Sox Preview

After an amazing 4 game sweep against the Yankees, the Red Sox are taking their talents north of the border to Toronto to go for their 5th straight win. Drew Pomeranz, who shockingly enough is still in the rotation, is going up against Marcus Stroman of the blue Jays. Pomeranz has not impressed this year; since May 13th he has been unable to get past 5 innings. Luckily for him, the Sox offense has been playing well and should provide him with solid run support. However, Pomeranz has not been completely unsuccessful. He only gave up two runs in his last start against Philadelphia. Hopefully he can keep it going to bring down that 6.56 ERA. Stroman, on the other hand is also having a tough year, going 4-8 with a 5.63 era. In his last start against the Red Sox on July 15th he went five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Hopefully the bats stay hot tonight and Pomeranz can keep himself under 100 pitches in five innings so that the Sox can keep the winning streak alive. Gametime at 7:07
