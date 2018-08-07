Rudy Gay takes shot at Raptors over DeRozan

The current Spur and former Raptors’ forward is currently on the outside looking in, and has his choice words for how the Raptors handled DeMar DeRozan this offseason. In an interview with the Hartford Courant, Gay takes a shot at Toronto, and praises San Antonio at the same time.

“The best part about San Antonio, they do right by you,” said Gay. “They do right by their players, do right by their staff. That doesn’t happen much in the NBA, to be honest with you. It doesn’t happen much. “On one side, there was [Leonard] that was trying to get out, get to a bigger market, and they were totally being up front with him, and then they trade him for a guy [DeRozan] where, that organization wasn’t being up front with him at all,” Gay added. “So I mean, it’s just night and day. That trade right there shows you the difference between the Spurs and other organizations.”

The irony is not lost about Gay’s words and how the trade went down. It seemed Leonard wanted out of San Antonio due to distrust and miscommunication between the two parties. While DeRozan was caught off guard, and disappointed in Toronto after enjoying his time there.

Gay played two seasons in Toronto, averaging 19.5 points per game during those two campaigns in 2013, and 2012.