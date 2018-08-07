Tama Tonga Undergoes Disciplinary Action From New Japan Pro Wrestling

It is no secret that since the conclusion of the G1 Special in San Francisco that the Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) and Bad Luck Fale have been on a destructive path. In addition to the trio decimating the Bullet Club that resulted in a civil war, ringleader Tonga has been extremely vocal since then, particularly on social media. While this new change of attitude is indeed necessary in the ring, but perhaps Tonga has went a little too far recently.

Having heated exchanges with fans and wrestlers on social media reached a boiling point at the end of July when Tonga picked a verbal exchange with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. At one point, Tonga had been suspended from Twitter after those exchanges although it isn’t known if that was the reason for his suspension on the social media site.

Tonga has also been participating in the 2018 G1 Climax, with notable performances followed with strong language post-matches. There were no signs of Tonga slowing down with his new attitude. After the G1 Climax Day 15 event, it was widely reported that Tonga had went into the crowd with a chair and ended up putting his hand around the neck of a fan in attendance. According to Fightful, videos surfaced of the incident, prompting New Japan Pro Wrestling to take action against the Bullet Club member. They issued the following statement on their website:

“NJPW takes actions taken by our wrestlers seriously. In light of recent inappropriate conduct by Tama Tonga including SNS usage, the company has decided to take disciplinary actions against said wrestlers, and will issue updated guidelines to all wrestlers.”

As of this writing, it is unknown specifically what those actions are pertaining to Tonga’s punishment. According to the New Japan Pro Wrestling website, Tonga is still scheduled to compete in the tournament on Saturday, where he takes on Toru Yano in the B Block.