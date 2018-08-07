The Daily Target 8/7/18

Last Night: Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0 – I’m not sue if the biggest problem was that Mitch Garver needed to come in and pitch, or if it was that he was an obviously better choice than Matt Belisle.

The Athletic ($) – Miguel Sanó shows more progress in Twins’ blowout loss in Cleveland – Here, Dan Hayes applies lipstick to a pig. Sano, impossibly, was the only Twin to really seem to have any idea what they were doing at the plate against Trevor Bauer, so I guess some positive attention is warranted.