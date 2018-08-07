The naked truth---Eagles' biggest NFC rivals are practicing with the Ravens right down the road...

It’s no secret the L.A. Rams are out to knock off the Eagles from Super Bowl contention in 2018/19. Everything the Rams have done in the offseason has been designed to add firepower to a core group of players who already felt they were close to (if not better than, talent-wise) the Eagles.

With that premise in mind, I was wondering if the Eagles have sent scouts down I-95 about 100 miles south to soak in the Rams’ joint practices with the Ravens this week?

I doubt the Eagles organization would admit that, even if it were true.

But I had a spy at the Rams-Ravens joint practice on Monday. He is Ryan Mink, who is officially a Ravens.com media writer, but he has a long track record of objective analysis minus the homer bias, kinda like our guy ~BROZ at Drafttek.

Here is what Ryan saw in the new-look Rams, who, make no mistake about it, are coming to the 2018 season with the goal of knocking off the Eagles as NFC Champs:

“Baltimore’s revived passing game that has drawn rave reviews this offseason didn’t have many highlights versus the Rams’ talented secondary featuring Aqib Talib, fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Lamarcus Joyner.”

(Ravens HC John Harbaugh, and nearly all the reporters [and Eagles scouts?], watched the Ravens offense vs. Rams defense throughout 11-on-11 drills. The Ravens defense took on the Rams offense on a separate field.)

“I thought we did fine,” Harbaugh said. “We were okay. It was just okay. It was a work day.”

[Translation—it wasn’t fine…the Rams’ secondary, which has been re-tooled to ultimately demolish the Eagles’ passing game, completely stymied the Ravens’ air attack on Monday.]

“It’s tough to know really what to make of it,” Ravens QB Joe Flacco said. “I thought we had some ups and downs today, but we finished well the last few periods. It was a lot of fun.”

Translation— there were way more downs than ups for the Ravens in their drills against the Rams’ new defensive alignment.

Here are some Ryan Mink notes from Monday’s practice: